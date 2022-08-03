Climate change threatens lives of world’s poor, the Queen tells bishops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate change threatens lives of world’s poor, the Queen tells bishops

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 2.15pm
Bishops from around the world arrive for the opening service at the 15th Lambeth Conference (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate change poses a threat to the lives of people in the world’s poorest communities, the Queen has told a meeting of hundreds of Anglican bishops.

In a letter to the 650 members of the clergy gathering from across the world at the Lambeth Conference, the Queen warned “those less able to adapt and adjust” were most at risk from environmental collapse.

“Now, as so often in the past, you have convened during a period of immense challenge for bishops, clergy and lay people around the world, with many of you serving in places of suffering, conflict and trauma,” she said.

“It is of comfort to me that you do so in the strength of God.

“We also live in a time when the effects of climate change are threatening the lives and livelihoods of many people and communities, not least the poorest and those less able to adapt and adjust.”

The Queen added that the environment was “a cause close to the heart” of her late husband Prince Philip, and his interest in the field had been “carried on by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge”.

Royal visit to Thames Hospice
The Lambeth Conference of Anglican bishops is convened by the Archbishop of Canterbury once every 10 years. It is taking place at the University of Kent, Canterbury Cathedral and Lambeth Palace between July 26 and August 8.

Bishops designated Wednesday as a day of prayer, fellowship and reflection on the themes of the environment and sustainable development.

The day includes the launch of the Communion Forest, a worldwide environmental programme to include tree planting, the creation of wetlands and coastal restoration projects by Anglican provinces, dioceses and churches across the world.

The Queen, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, also said in her welcome message: “It is with great pleasure that I send my warm greetings as you continue your meeting in the fifteenth Lambeth Conference.

“As we all emerge from the pandemic, I know that the Conference is taking place at a time of great need for the love of God – both in word and deed.”

The Queen’s message comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby confirmed that “validity” of Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference — which affirmed that marriage was “between a man and a woman”, and that same-sex relationships were unscriptural — is “not in doubt”.

Lambeth Conference
In a letter to Anglican bishops written on Tuesday, he said: “I write therefore to affirm that the validity of the resolution passed at the Lambeth Conference 1998, 1.10, is not in doubt and that whole resolution is still in existence.

“Indeed the Call on Human Dignity made clear this is the case, as the resolution is quoted from three times in the paragraph 2.3 of the Call on Human Dignity.”

“The Call states that many Provinces — and I think we need to acknowledge it is the majority — continue to affirm that same-gender marriage is not permissible.

“The Call also states that other Provinces have blessed and welcomed same sex union/marriage, after careful theological reflection and a process of reception.

“In that way, the Call states the reality of life in the Communion today. There is no mention of sanctions, or exclusion, in 1.10 1998. There is much mention of pastoral care. We have a plurality of views.

“As Lambeth 1.10 also states: ‘All baptised, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation are full members of the Body of Christ’ and to be welcomed, cared for and treated with respect (1.10, 1998).”

Speaking at the conference on Tuesday, the Archbishop of Canterbury added that he could not and would not punish churches for conducting gay marriages.

He said: “I neither have, nor do I seek, the authority to discipline or exclude a church of the Anglican Communion. I will not do so.”

