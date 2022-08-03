‘Desperate mother’ appeals for public’s help in finding missing student nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Desperate mother’ appeals for public’s help in finding missing student nurse

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 5.35pm
Nicol Davies wipes away tears as she speaks to the media (Aaron Chown/PA)
The mother of a “caring” student nurse who has been missing for more than three weeks has urged anyone with information about her disappearance to assist the police investigation.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, left her family home on Monday July 4 and was last seen at 12.03am in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 2 at an address in South Croydon and remains in custody.

On August 1, two men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested in the Croydon area in connection with the investigation.

Owami Davies
Owami Davies in a shop on Derby Road, West Croydon, on July 7 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have released images of Ms Davies on the night she was last seen in a shop and CCTV of her walking in Derby Road.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road, saying Ms Davies was with a man and crossed the road just as it pulled out.

They say the van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and are appealing for this possible witness to come forward.

Speaking at New Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Owami’s mother Nicol Davies told the PA news agency: “It is obvious that someone out there has seen something, someone out there knows something, someone out there heard something.

“I am begging, I am asking for the public’s help, from the people, to say if you know, if you have heard or seen her, or she passed you, please speak up. All we really want is to find her, all we really need is for her to come home or to know her whereabouts

“I sit here as a desperate mother at the mercy of anyone that knows or heard something to help me find my baby, that’s all I’m asking, just help to find her.”

She added: “Or her, if she’s somewhere and hears this, to please come home.

Nicol Davies
Nicol Davies appealed to the public (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We miss her so much, her brothers and myself miss her, need her.

“We are not complete, we just want her to come home and, again, if she is listening she should know she’s not in trouble.”

She said her daughter was “really happy”, had about two months left of her studies and recently secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’.

She said Ms Davies had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Nicol, a mother of three, said they had holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris, saying her daughter’s nickname is “Princess” due to her love of Disney.

She said: “We had so many things on our calendar that we still needed to do.”

She added: “She’s a lovely person. Owami’s caring, she likes to help. She doesn’t hold grudges. She loves her brothers, she dotes on her brothers. She loves me. As much as we love her.”

