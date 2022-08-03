Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 6.37pm Updated: August 3 2022, 6.59pm
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr outside the parliament building during a sit-in protest (Adil al-Khazali/AP)
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr outside the parliament building during a sit-in protest (Adil al-Khazali/AP)

Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has told his followers to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of the parliament and early elections.

Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building in Baghdad on Saturday, Mr al-Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must stay and continue their sit-in.

Iraq Protests
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament (Ali Jabar/AP)

He dismissed the option of engaging in dialogue with his political opponents in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-backed parties.

“There is no point in continuing the dialogue especially after the people have said their word,” Mr al-Sadr said in a televised address from the holy southern city of Najaf.

He directed his followers to vacate the parliament building on Tuesday but to remain in its vicinity. A mass prayer has been called for Sunday inside the Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the parliament and other government buildings are located.

Emboldened in the aftermath of the ongoing sit-in that has brought the capital to a standstill, Mr al-Sadr hinted that appeals by his political rivals to negotiate did not bear fruit.

Shiite political officials told The Associated Press that a proposal had been made requesting Mr al-Sadr withdraw his followers from the parliament.

In exchange the legislature would remain closed, inhibiting his rivals from forming a government without him.

“Dialogue with them has brought nothing but destruction, terrorism and dependency to the country, despite their pledges and signatures,” he said, in an apparent reference to his political opponents.

He said the “old faces” — referring to the establishment parties — would no longer exist after democratic early elections are held and the parliament is dissolved.

