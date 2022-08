Emily Campbell and Evie Richards excel on day six of the Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emily Campbell roared to a record-breaking gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Wednesday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day seven.

Emily’s Precious moment

Emily Campbell claimed victory in the women’s weightlifting (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Campbell sought inspiration from four-time Commonwealth Games champion Precious McKenzie as she eased to victory in the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition. The 86-year-old McKenzie watched from the front row as Campbell lifted a combined total of 286kg to set a new personal best as well as a new Commonwealth record, building on the Olympic silver medal she had earned in Tokyo last summer.

Ace Evie

Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking (David Davies/PA)

Richards put a “terrible year” behind her to storm to gold in the mountain bike race. There was no sign of the back injury or multiple illnesses that have plagued the world champion over the last six months as she rode clear on the first of the seven laps around Cannock Chase Forest to improve on the silver she took in Gold Coast four years ago.

Sameenah success

Sameenah Toussaint won her opening bout at the Commonwealth Games (Team England)

England’s Sameenah Toussaint enjoyed a debut to remember as she squeezed past Zoe Andrews of Wales via split decision to book her place in the women’s featherweight quarter-finals. The Northolt 19-year-old, who used to hide behind the heavy bags in her local gym because she was scared of getting involved, got the nod from four of the five ringside judges after a fiercely contested clash.

Social media moment

“It would mean everything to me, I’m doing this for my son, he gives me the drive to keep going” Carly McNaul is ready to go all the way for gold 🥊#goteamni pic.twitter.com/PNnRkmDCIE — Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (@GoTeamNI) August 3, 2022

Pic of the day

Wales’ Lauren Evans soared in the long jump at Alexander Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day seven highlights

Repeat or Revenge

England were sunk by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s netball team face New Zealand in a potentially crucial group game, with the losers almost certain to face Australia in the semi-finals. Jess Thirlby’s side famously claimed gold in the final four years ago, but missed out on a home world title when they were beaten by the New Zealanders in the 2019 semi-finals in Liverpool, with their opponents going on to win the world crown.

Golden Delicious?

Boxer Delicious Orie is aiming to build his career in the super-heavyweight division (Jacob King/PA)

England boxer Delicious Orie makes his Games debut in the super-heavyweight quarter-finals against Nigel Paul of Trinidad. Orie was born in Moscow to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother but left the country in his childhood after fighting racism. Having settled in Wolverhampton, Orie gained a UK passport and won a bronze medal at this year’s European Championships.

Wight Hot

Jake Wightman continues his summer treble bid in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

New 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday for his first round. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships. Meanwhile, Adam Gemili runs in the 200m.