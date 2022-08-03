‘Intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle may ward off dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle may ward off dementia’

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.01pm
Education, job, and social life may help protect the brain from cognitive decline, a new study suggests (Katie Collins/PA)
Leading an “intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle” may help protect against dementia and other cognitive decline, a new study suggests.

This could include continuing education or taking part in hobbies.

The new study, published in the journal Neurology, examined various factors which could lead to cognitive decline.

It involved some 1,184 participants, all of whom were born in the UK in 1946.

Researchers examined each participant’s childhood cognition when they were eight years old, their “educational attainment” by the time they reached 26, their engagement in leisure activities when they were 43, and their occupation up to the age of 53.

Participants’ reading ability was also assessed at 53 as well as an exam on their cognitive abilities at 69.

This test had a maximum score of 100 and the average score among participants was 92.

Researchers found that those who performed best in the cognition test for 69-year-olds were more likely to have had higher scores in assessments taken earlier in life – the childhood cognitive skills, the “cognitive reserve index” and reading ability tests.

Those with a degree performed better than those who had no formal education.

But the team of academics found that continuing to learn over a lifetime may help protect the brain.

Participants who engaged in six or more leisure activities, such as adult education classes, clubs, volunteer work, social activities and gardening, scored higher than people who engaged in up to four leisure activities.

Study author Dr Dorina Cadar, from Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said: “These results are exciting because they indicate that cognitive ability is subject to factors throughout our lifetime, and taking part in an intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle may help ward off cognitive decline and dementia.

“It’s heartening to find that building up one’s cognitive reserve may offset the negative influence of low childhood cognition for people who might not have benefited from an enriching childhood, and offer stronger mental resilience until later in life.”

The authors also found that people who had “professional” careers performed better in cognition tests when they were 69 compared with people who had “unskilled” jobs.

Dr Michal Schnaider Beeri, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study, said: “From a public health and societal perspective, there may be broad, long-term benefits in investing in high education, widening opportunities for leisure activities, and providing cognitive challenging activities for people, especially those working in less skilled occupations.”

Commenting on the study, Katherine Gray, research communications manager at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “This long-term Alzheimer’s Society-funded study adds to a popular theory that the more you regularly challenge your brain, the less likely you are to experience memory and thinking problems in your later years.

“From childhood to adulthood, participants who kept their brain active, whether it’s in education, their career or by taking part in complex hobbies, had better thinking abilities by the age of 69.

“It’s estimated that the number of people with dementia in the UK is set to rise to 1.6 million by 2040. While there are many risk factors related to developing dementia, it is hopeful to know that engaging in mentally stimulating activities and finding ways to regularly challenge your brain can help reduce the development of memory and thinking problems in the future.”

It comes as a new study presented to the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego concluded that high blood pressure during pregnancy is linked to an increased risk of dementia.

Women who have high blood pressure when pregnant have a higher chance of being diagnosed with vascular dementia in later life, researchers said.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research from Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “High blood pressure is a risk factor for poor heart health, which has a knock-on effect on our brain health. This new research highlights the impact that high blood pressure and related disorders during pregnancy can have on women’s risk of developing dementia later in life.”

