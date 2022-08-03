Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.13pm
Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland carry out a search at the Barrow House pub in the Clifton area of Bristol. Claire, 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen on the evening of June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend. On Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police revealed detectives have re-arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder – the suspect was last held in March of this year, and also in 2019. Picture date: Tuesday August 2, 2022.
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, police said.

Darren Osment, 40, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

A man has now been charged with the murder of Claire Holland who was last seen alive 10 years ago leaving a pub in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

Avon and Somerset Police said Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the major crime investigation team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and we have updated Claire’s family now that a man has been charged with her murder.

“We’ll continue to provide any support they may need through our specialist family liaison officer.”

Ben Samples, senior district Crown prosecutor with the CPS South West complex casework unit, added: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Darren Osment with one count of murder.

“The authority to charge follows a complex investigation by the major crime investigation team, which was supported by the complex casework unit.

“An extensive review of all the evidence gathered has led us to conclude that our legal tests to commence a prosecution have been met.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Darren Osment are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

