Home News UK & World

Day seven at the Commonwealth Games: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 4.31am
Emily Campbell roared to Commonwealth Games glory in Birmingham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.

Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.

Wight Hot

Jake Wightman File Photo
Jake Wightman continues his summer treble bid in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

New 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

Meanwhile, Adam Gemili runs in the 200m.

Repeat or Revenge

England Vitality Roses v New Zealand – Netball Quad Series – Copper Box Arena
England were sunk by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s netball team face New Zealand in a potentially crucial group game, with the losers almost certain to face Australia in the semi-finals.

Jess Thirlby’s side famously claimed gold in the final second four years ago, but missed out on a home world title when they were beaten by the New Zealanders in the 2019 semi-finals in Liverpool, with their opponents going on to win the world crown.

Golden Delicious?

Commonwealth Games Photocall – Alexander Stadium
Boxer Delicious Orie is aiming to build his career in the super-heavyweight division (Jacob King/PA)

England boxer Delicious Orie makes his Games debut in the super-heavyweight quarter-finals against Nigel Paul of Trinidad.

Orie was born in Moscow to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother but left the country in his childhood after fighting racism. Having settled in Wolverhampton, Orie gained a UK passport and won a bronze medal at this year’s European Championships.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Wales’ Lauren Evans soared in the long jump at Alexander Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Emily’s Precious moment

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Emily Campbell claimed victory in the women’s weightlifting (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Emily Campbell sought inspiration from four-time Commonwealth Games champion Precious McKenzie as she eased to victory in the women’s +87kg weightlifting competition on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old McKenzie watched from the front row as Campbell lifted a combined total of 286kg to set a new personal best as well as a new Commonwealth record, building on the Olympic silver medal she had earned in Tokyo last summer.

Ace Evie

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Evie Richards rode to victory in the women’s mountain biking (David Davies/PA)

Evie Richards put a “terrible year” behind her to storm to Commonwealth gold in Wednesday’s mountain bike race.

There was no sign of the back injury or multiple illnesses that have plagued the world champion over the last six months as she rode clear on the first of the seven laps around Cannock Chase forest to improve on the silver she took in Gold Coast four years ago.

Sameenah success

Sameenah Toussaint won her opening bout at the Commonwealth Games (Team England)

England’s Sameenah Toussaint enjoyed a debut to remember as she squeezed past Zoe Andrews of Wales via split decision to book her place in the women’s featherweight quarter-finals.

The Northolt 19-year-old, who used to hide behind the heavy bags in her local gym because she was scared of getting involved, got the nod from four of the five ringside judges after a fiercely contested clash.

