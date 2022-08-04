Fire triggered by ammo dump explosions spreads in Berlin city forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fire triggered by ammo dump explosions spreads in Berlin city forest

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 8.55am Updated: August 4 2022, 12.55pm
Fire engines and ambulances stand on Kronprinzessinnen Road at the Grunewald forest in Berlin, Germany (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)
Fire engines and ambulances stand on Kronprinzessinnen Road at the Grunewald forest in Berlin, Germany (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

A large fire has broken out in one of Berlin’s biggest city forests, triggered by several explosions that took place at an ammunition dump inside the forest on what is forecast to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Around 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in the German capital’s Grunewald forest in the west of the city, German news agency dpa reported.

The fire was spreading quickly and massive explosions could be heard from the site where old ammunition from the Second World War, fireworks and explosive ordnance is stored and controlled explosions are carried out.

“The situation is dangerous,” Thomas Kirstein from the Berlin fire department told reporters. “The fire is not under control, the forest is burning uncontrollably.”

He said it was not clear what triggered the first explosions at the ammunition dump early on Thursday.

The site belongs to the Berlin police, and controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year for several days at a time.

Germany Berlin Fire
Smoke rises in Berlin’s Grunewald forest (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

It was created in 1950, and before Thursday’s explosions around 25 metric tons of fireworks, Second World War ammunition and other explosive ordnance was stored there, the German news agency dpa reported.

He called on residents to stay away from the forest. Due to flying debris and the threat of further explosions, the fire department said it had not yet begun to systematically extinguish the blaze as emergency forces had to keep more than half a mile from the flames.

Firefighters on the scene were pouring water on the forest outside the banned area around the ammunition dump trying to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

They were also planning to get aerial images by flying a drone over the ammunition dump to judge the situation.

“The plan is to get a new situation assessment from the blast site — initially from the air,” Mr Kirstein said, adding that they hoped to access the area with armoured vehicles later in the day.

According to first estimates an area of 1.5 hectares was burning on Thursday morning.

Berlin authorities called for additional taskforces to help extinguish the flames, including special forces from the army.

Water cannons and special evacuation tanks were also due on the scene.

The commuter train service to the city’s west was partially interrupted and one of the city’s most important highways, the Avus, was closed.

Homes were not directly threatened by the flames but the fire department warned that the blaze could spread due to the dry conditions of the forest and expected temperatures of up to 38C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]