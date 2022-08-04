Switch to five substitutes has saved football – Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Switch to five substitutes has saved football – Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 9.41am Updated: August 4 2022, 11.13am
Liverpool have welcomed the Premier League ruling on substitutions (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes the introduction of five substitutes in the Premier League this season has “saved football”.

The number of substitutions was temporarily increased from three when football resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic in the summer of 2020.

The International Football Association Board agreed to permanently keep that rule in place last October but the Premier League reverted back to three changes per game for the past two seasons.

However, top-flight clubs agreed earlier this year to allow five substitutes from the start of the 2022-23 campaign – news welcomed by Liverpool assistant Lijnders.

“The big thing this season and I think the most decisive aspect of this season will be how teams use the five subs because that will change massively the Premier League,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’re really happy with that because it means that we can play intense from minute one until minute 95 – (then it is) how to use the squad, how to deal that we play every three days.

“I think the rule saved football, in my opinion, because if you want to play every three days, this was one of the musts to have.

“I’m really happy that the Premier League saw that, that the clubs saw it but I think as well it is a weapon.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were both critics of not adopting the changes for the last domestic league campaign when it was allowed in European competitions as well as for England’s domestic cup fixtures.

The changes come into place for a season unlike any other, with the World Cup slotted midway through the campaign in Qatar.

Liverpool assistant Lijnders has released a book (LFC handout)

It is a challenging dynamic that Lijnders wrote about in his new book ‘Intensity’ – the inside story of how Liverpool’s 2021-22 campaign unfolded.

“In the book, it will explain really well how busy we were three quarters of a year ago, how we were already planning this season in terms of where do we go, what do we want,” the Reds assistant said.

“We decided to go to Dubai. It’s close (to Qatar) so players can come quickly back, so they can prepare quick with the team again, and it gives us real time to prepare for the second sprint of the season.”

