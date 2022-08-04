Royal family wish Meghan happy birthday as she turns 41

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Royal family wish Meghan happy birthday as she turns 41

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 10.11am
The royal family have celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on social media, sharing pictures of her to mark the occasion (Aaron Chown/PA)
The royal family have celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on social media, sharing pictures of her to mark the occasion (Aaron Chown/PA)

The royal family have celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on social media, sharing pictures of her to mark the occasion.

Images of Meghan during her UK visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were posted on the official Twitter accounts of the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The duchess is celebrating her 41st birthday and is likely to mark her big day privately with husband Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California where they live.

William and Kate’s official twitter account posted an image of the duchess attending the St Paul’s Cathedral service of thanksgiving in June that marked the Queen’s 70-year reign.

It featured the words: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Charles and Camilla’s Twitter account posted a similar image of Meghan from the service alongside a balloon emoji and the words “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Meghan and Harry have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier