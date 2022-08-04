Ukrainian cities shelled including one near nuclear power plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukrainian cities shelled including one near nuclear power plant

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 10.43am Updated: August 4 2022, 11.37am
A Ukrainian woman walks amid the debris of a residential building following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)
A Ukrainian woman walks amid the debris of a residential building following night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling amid Russian attacks in several regions, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

At least four civilians have been killed and 10 wounded over the past 24 hours, with nine Ukrainian regions coming under fire, the office said in its daily update.

Two districts of Mykolaiv, which has been targeted frequently in recent weeks, were shelled.

Russia Ukraine War
Residents in Mykolaiv (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Russian forces reportedly fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Fifty residential buildings were damaged in the city of more than 100,000 and some projectiles hit power lines, leaving city residents without electricity, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Nikopol is across the Dnieper river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was taken over by Russian troops early in the war.

Experts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War believe Russia is shelling the area intentionally, “putting Ukraine in a difficult position”.

“Either Ukraine returns fire, risking international condemnation and a nuclear incident (which Ukrainian forces are unlikely to do), or Ukrainian forces allow Russian forces to continue firing on Ukrainian positions from an effective ‘safe zone’,” the institute’s latest report said.

Russia Ukraine War
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (AP)

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency earlier this week voiced alarm over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

In northern Ukraine, the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, was being shelled from Russia, the presidential office said.

Several industrial facilities were hit in the city, which has been a frequent target.

In the nearby city of Chuhuiv, a rocket hit a five-storey residential building.

In the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, residential buildings were shelled in all large cities and a school was destroyed in the village of Ocheretyne.

The region is struggling without gas supplies and many are without power and water supplies. Residents are being evacuated.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

In the city of Donetsk, Russian-backed separatist authorities blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling of the central part of the city on Thursday. The area hit was near a theatre holding a farewell ceremony for a prominent separatist officer killed a few days ago.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, denied Ukrainian involvement, claiming Russian or separatist forces were responsible for the shelling.

Russian forces have already seized the neighbouring Luhansk region. Its Ukrainian governor Serhiy Haidai said local residents are being mobilised to fight against Kyiv’s forces and that “even indispensable mine workers are being taken”.

Ukrainian authorities reported another abduction of a mayor who reportedly refused to collaborate with the Russians in the southern Kherson region, which is also almost entirely occupied.

The reported kidnapping of Serhiy Lyakhno, the mayor of the village of Hornostaivka, came as Russia massed more troops in the area in anticipation of a counter-offensive by Kyiv and ahead of a planned referendum on the region becoming part of Russia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]