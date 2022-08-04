Witnesses to stop and search of asthmatic 14-year-old boy urged to come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Witnesses to stop and search of asthmatic 14-year-old boy urged to come forward

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 10.47am Updated: August 4 2022, 2.05pm
A watchdog has appealed for witnesses to a stop and search of a 14-year-old boy by Metropolitan Police officers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to the mistaken stop and search of a 14-year-old black schoolboy who was bundled to the ground and handcuffed.

A police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to the mistaken stop and search of a 14-year-old black schoolboy who was bundled to the ground and handcuffed.

Asthmatic De-Shaun Joseph, 14, told ITV he thought he was going to die when he was restrained by Metropolitan Police officers near Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on June 23.

His mother has made an official complaint alleging that the officers used excessive force and treated him differently because he is a black teenager.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday that investigators want to make contact with anyone who witnessed what happened.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “I’m aware of the concern the footage of this incident has caused.

“We know the use of stop and search can have a negative impact on black and minority ethnic groups and erode public confidence in policing, so it is vital we thoroughly investigate this matter and establish the full circumstances around the officers’ interaction with this child.

“We would really like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident so they can help us to paint as full a picture as possible of what happened.”

In the days after the search, De-Shaun’s mother Janet Joseph told ITV she had feared her son would be the next George Floyd, in reference to the black man who was murdered by a US police officer in May 2020, sparking a global outcry.

She told the broadcaster: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.

“It’s the same old story – every black boy fits the description.

“There’s no excuse for what they did to my son and the excessive force they used on a 14-year-old black boy.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers had been called after a primary school child had been robbed of his mobile phone by a group of teenagers who said they had a knife.

De-Shaun’s clothes matched the description of one of the suspects and he was then searched and eliminated as a suspect.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the local policing team in Croydon, said: “We do not underestimate the impact stop and search has on communities and individuals; we know that to maintain public confidence in its use, stop and search must be used in a fair, effective and professional manner.

“We are now far more accountable than ever before and the use of stop and search powers are subject to scrutiny both internally and externally, through community monitoring groups.”

Anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident can contact the IOPC by emailing BlackhorseRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk or calling 0300 303 5736.

