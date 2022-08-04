Wetlands ‘must be restored on enormous scale’ to cope with more droughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wetlands ‘must be restored on enormous scale’ to cope with more droughts

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 1.07pm Updated: August 4 2022, 2.07pm
Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wetlands need to be restored “on an enormous scale” to tackle a future of more dry summers, conservationists have said, as the spectre of drought looms.

The Wildlife Trusts says the loss of wetlands in the past century, from development, drainage for agriculture and over-extraction by water companies, must be reversed to protect river flows and wildlife as the climate warms.

The call comes as months of little rainfall and the recent heatwave have left rivers at exceptionally low levels, have depleted reservoirs and left soil very dry, putting pressure on the environment, farming and water supplies, and raising the risk of wildfires.

Parts of England have seen the driest July in records dating back to 1836, following the driest eight-month period from November 2021 for the country since 1976.

Two water companies, South East Water and Southern Water, have announced hosepipe bans, which will come into force in the coming days.

Other firms have so far held off bringing in restrictions despite low water levels, though some say they may need to implement bans if the dry weather continues.

Water firms across England and Wales, which leak about 3.1 billion litres of water a day from their networks, are required to have plans for ensuring sufficient water supplies, including cutting down on leaks, encouraging customers to use water wisely and imposing hosepipe bans in drought.

Householders who have not yet been hit by restrictions are being urged to avoid using hosepipes for watering the garden or cleaning the car.

But water companies have been criticised by nature campaigners for leaving it to “the last possible moment” to bring in restrictions, when rivers are in a “desperate” state, and for last-minute announcements that spur an increase in water demand before hosepipe bans come in.

Mark Lloyd, chief executive of The Rivers Trust, said: “Every year we get to this perilous position and at the last possible moment, when the rivers are at their lowest, we get discussion of temporary use bans.

“Announcing it at the last minute causes people to rush to wash their cars and fill their paddling pools, wash the dog, and causes an increase in demand before the ban comes in.

“This should happen before the rivers come to a desperate condition and there’s not enough water for wildlife.”

The Rivers Trust is calling for accelerated metering, rapid reduction in leakage, support for households to reduce water usage, such as installing low flow toilets and water butts, and sustainable drainage including rain gardens, wetlands and permeable paving to build up local stores of water underground.

Ali Morse, water policy manager for The Wildlife Trusts, said there was a need to restore wetlands to cope with a future of more dry conditions.

“Development, drainage for agriculture and over-extraction by water companies have contributed to the loss of 90% of our wetlands in the last 100 years – with a devastating impact for wildlife and the natural processes that enable ecosystems to function,” she said.

“As our climate changes, and we experience more dry spells and periods of drought, we must restore wetland habitats on an enormous scale.

“This will help retain water in the landscape when it’s scarce, topping up river flows and providing a much-needed boost to wildlife.

“These same wetlands also hold water back during high flows, benefiting people by reducing risks of flooding downstream,” she said.

And the return of wild beavers to Britain’s rivers can play a crucial role in recreating wetlands, she said, urging the Government to provide reassurance and incentives to farmers to allow the species to return.

“Wild beavers can help to do a lot of this work for us. They change habitats by damming streams, coppicing trees and, ultimately, creating the wetlands that we desperately need.

“It is crucial that Government clears the way for the return of wild beavers by giving farmers reassurances and incentives to allow these ecosystem engineers to get to work.”

Research from the University of Exeter into two beaver sites in Devon as part of a Devon Wildlife Trust trial into their return suggests they not only slow water flow to reduce the risk of flooding following heavy rain, but they can also store water to maintain flows during periods of drought.

Beavers, once widespread in Britain, were hunted to extinction by the 16th century for their meat, fur and glands, but have been making a comeback and are now found living wild on a number of rivers as well as in enclosed sites.

Prof Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, said projects which restore natural hydrological processes, through measures ranging from blocking drains on the uplands to reintroducing beavers, can increase stream flows, make them more stable and keep water in the land.

Restoring wetlands and boggy areas can also reduce the risk of wildfires or act as a fire break, improve water quality and by creating shade over rivers through more trees can lower water temperatures and evaporation.

And he said: “If we focus more effort on rewilding our floodplains and restoring connectivity between the river and other areas as well, so you get wetter, boggier ground in floodplains and there is more shading, those in combination make a big difference.

“All of this points towards potentially significant benefits in extreme weather conditions, whether it be flood or drought,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]