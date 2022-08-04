Schoolgirl Lilia Valutyte, nine, died from stab wound to chest, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Schoolgirl Lilia Valutyte, nine, died from stab wound to chest, inquest hears

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 2.53pm
Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

A nine-year-old alleged murder victim who was found knifed in the street died from a stab wound to the chest, an inquest opening has heard.

Lilia Valutyte was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital following an incident in the market town in Lincolnshire on July 28.

Deividas Skebas was remanded into custody at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday charged with Lilia’s murder.

Deividas Skebas, 22, is charged with Lilia’s murder (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court was told the schoolgirl was formally identified by her stepfather Aurelijus Savickas.

Acting senior coroner Paul Smith was told a forensic post-mortem examination had been carried out by pathologist Stuart Hamilton and  the “provisional cause of death has been given as… stab wound to the chest.”

The coroner adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal and is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea hearing on September 19.

The 22-year-old is yet to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt, of Lincolnshire Police, told a short hearing on Thursday that the welfare of the victim’s family “continues to be a priority”.

DCI Lovatt said the “devastating incident” meant the force had to commit “a considerable number of resources to the investigation”.

A forensic officer near the scene in Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)

Skebas, a Lithuanian national, was detained after four CCTV images were released of a man detectives said they wished to trace.

The CCTV showed a man in the Wormgate and Fountain Lane area of Boston at 6.15pm on Thursday, five minutes before Lilia was found dead.

Lilia had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street just yards from an office where their mother was working at the time.

The girls had a hula-hoop, and a toy pram was left at the scene, according to local people.

