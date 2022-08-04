Mikel Arteta backs new signing Gabriel Jesus to be a success at Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta backs new signing Gabriel Jesus to be a success at Arsenal

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 3.01pm Updated: August 4 2022, 7.39pm
Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals in pre-season (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mikel Arteta has backed the contagious mentality of Gabriel Jesus to help Arsenal have a successful season.

Striker Jesus will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after moving from champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian has already scored seven goals in pre-season to whet the appetite of Gunners fans, and their manager.

“When you bring top players from top clubs and they’ve been extremely successful over the years, there is expectation,” said Arteta.

“The role that Gabi has here is going to be very different to the role that Gabi had in his previous club.

“That needs some adaptation and time and we are all surprised with how quickly he’s done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s a tremendous talent with a mentality that is so contagious and he’s going to give us a lot, but it’s a team at the end of the day.

“We are all enthusiastic. We had the pre-season we wanted, it was well organised, we had good results, good preparation and good performances.

Brentford take on Arsenal
Arsenal lost to Brentford at the start of last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“But now the ball starts to roll tomorrow evening in a completely different context and against a Premier League team and we know what to expect there.

“It’s true we have a high level of energy and ambition to have a successful season and we have to show that on the pitch tomorrow night.”

The enthusiasm surrounding the Gunners is a far cry from the start of last season, where a Friday night defeat elsewhere in the capital, at newly-promoted Brentford, was the start of three straight losses.

But Arteta added: “It is different. Everything that happened before that game was pretty strange and unique. The preparation, the pre-season that we had, different contexts.

“We are really excited, looking forward to the new season and will try to start in the best way and this is how we do our preparation.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos could also make their Arsenal debuts at Selhurst Park.

But fellow summer signing Fabio Vieira did not play at all in pre-season and will be lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe also looks set to miss out with a groin problem.

