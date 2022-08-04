Scott Parker urging promoted Bournemouth to embrace Premier League challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Scott Parker urging promoted Bournemouth to embrace Premier League challenge

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 3.19pm Updated: August 4 2022, 7.25pm
Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker hopes to be busy in the transfer market (Steven Paston/PA)
Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker hopes to be busy in the transfer market (Steven Paston/PA)

Scott Parker says Bournemouth must embrace the challenge of the Premier League after confirming summer signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will miss Saturday’s opener against Aston Villa.

The Cherries are back in the top flight following a two-year absence having won promotion last term as Championship runners-up.

Head coach Parker last week warned the south-coast club are “way short of where we need to be” following a quiet summer in the transfer market and a host of departures.

Yet the former England midfielder, who is working hard on recruitment but does not expect any arrivals in time for the weekend, adopted a more upbeat tone ahead of Villa’s visit to Vitality Stadium.

“My head and the team’s head is solely on Saturday,” he told a press conference.

“We’re going into the biggest league in the world and we worked tirelessly last year to be in this position.

“We need to bring a fighting spirit and a real determination on the weekend if we want to get something out of the game.

“As I said, us as a group of players, along with the fans, the staff, the owner and everyone else, it’s something we all wanted last year and we need to embrace that.”

Parker this week bolstered his ranks with the arrival of midfielder Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough, while he was further boosted by star striker Dominic Solanke signing a contract extension on Wednesday.

Although those two are set to feature against Steven Gerrard’s side, former West Ham defender Fredericks and ex-Blackburn midfielder Rothwell will have to wait for debuts due to calf and quad injuries respectively.

“The latest on Ryan is that he’s on the grass,” said Parker.

“He picked up a calf injury when we were in Portugal (training camp) and the weekend will be too soon for him, unfortunately.

“The same goes for Joe Rothwell, which is disappointing. They’re two players that we’ve brought in and they’ve both picked up knocks.

“Joe will probably be slightly longer than Ryan in terms of where he is.

“Ryan is moving slowly, progressing in the right way and hopefully we can get him in and around the squad over the coming weeks.”

Later on Thursday, Bournemouth confirmed midfielder Lewis Cook had signed a contract extension.

The 25-year-old, who has battled back from two serious knee injuries, agreed terms to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium for an additional 12 months, with the deal running until the summer of 2025.

“I am delighted to sign the extension and am really looking forward to the season,” Cook said on club media.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added: “Lewis’ talent and work ethic are there for all to see and this is a massive boost for the club just before the start of the new season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]