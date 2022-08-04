Fall in hospital admissions is latest sign Covid wave is receding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fall in hospital admissions is latest sign Covid wave is receding

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 4.46pm
Hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)

The rate of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals in England has fallen for the second week in a row, in further evidence the current wave of infections has peaked.

The overall number of patients testing positive for the virus is also continuing to drop and is currently down 32% from the recent peak.

Covid-19 infection levels had been rising since the end of May, driven by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

But a variety of data published in the past few days suggests the wave is now receding.

Hospital admissions in England of people with Covid-19 stood at 12.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to July 31, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This is down from 15.6 per 100,000 in the previous seven days, and is the second successive week-on-week fall.

The rate of admissions to intensive care units has decreased from 0.5 per 100,000 to 0.4 – again, the second weekly drop in a row.

Admissions rates are falling for all age groups, though they remain highest among the most elderly.

The rate was 104.2 per 100,000 for people aged 85 and over in the week to July 31, down from 141.7 the previous week.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Separate figures from NHS England show the total number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 9,498 on August 4, down 17% week-on-week.

This is also down 32% from a peak of 14,044 on July 18.

Patient numbers in the latest wave have not risen as high as they did during the waves earlier this year, both of which saw peaks above 16,000.

Numbers have also remained well below the peak reached during the Alpha wave of infections in January 2021, when more than 34,000 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital.

Estimates published last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 2.6 million people in England were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 20, down from 3.1 million in the previous week.

This was the first week-on-week fall in infections since late May.

New estimates of infection levels will be released by the ONS on Friday.

There have been three Omicron waves of coronavirus so far this year, with the spring wave, driven by BA.2, sending infections to record levels.

High levels of coronavirus antibodies among the population, either from vaccination or previous infection, have meant the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus has stayed low, however.

