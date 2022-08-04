Clashes in South Africa as illegal miners targeted after alleged gang rapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Clashes in South Africa as illegal miners targeted after alleged gang rapes

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 5.04pm
People demonstrate in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp’s Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)
People demonstrate in the South African city of Krugersdorp Thursday Aug. 4, 2022. Community members in the assaulted suspected illegal miners and set fire to their camps on Thursday in an outpouring of anger following the alleged gang rapes of eight women by miners last week. Residents of Krugersdorp’s Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tires during a planned protest. (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)

People in the South African city of Krugersdorp have beaten suspected illegal miners with sticks and set fire to their camps after the alleged gang rapes of eight women last week by more than 80 men.

Residents of Krugersdorp’s Kagiso township also barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres during a protest against the presence of the miners.

They say they are frustrated with high levels of crime in the area that they blame on the illegal miners and the failure of police to deal with them.

Some suspected illegal miners were stripped of their clothes and whipped by residents. Residents chased others out of their camps and beat and kicked them before handing them over to police.

South Africa Protest
Community members light fires in Krugersdorp (Themba Hadebe/AP)

In some cases, the miners were rescued from the protesters by police.

Officers responded by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the protesters, who also clashed with police.

“We want support from the police because the illegal miners are terrorising us. We cannot simply walk around the neighbourhood at night because they rape us,” said Nhlanhla Felatsi, who was part of the protest.

“We recently had an incident where two female security officers were raped by the same people. The police are not protecting us.”

Eight women were allegedly raped last Thursday when a television crew filming a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township of West Village was attacked by heavily armed men, some suspected of being illegal miners.

South Africa Violence
Residents grab a man suspected of being an illegal miner (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)

Police said they were investigating 32 counts of rape.

The attack was a shocking incident, even for a country used to high levels of violent crime.

More than 80 men accused of being involved in the gang rapes appeared in court on Monday.

Illegal mining is rife in South Africa, with miners known as zama-zamas searching for gold at disused and abandoned mines in and around the Johannesburg region. Krugersdorp is a mining city on the western edges of Johannesburg.

Illegal mining gangs are considered dangerous by the police, are usually armed and are known to fight violent turf battles with rival groups.

The trade is believed to be dominated by immigrants who enter illegally from neighbouring countries Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, and police said some of the men suspected of raping the eight women were foreign nationals.

South Africa Gang Rapes
Women protest outside the court in Krugersdorp (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)

That has aggravated the situation and comes at a time when South Africa is seeing an upsurge in xenophobic attacks sparked by locals blaming foreigners for crime in their areas.

“What upsets me is that we live as though we are not South Africans. How can someone from nowhere come and control us in our community?” said Kagiso resident Thoko Setlhabi.

“The people from Lesotho and Zimbabwe are coming into our houses and rape us. You must make sure you and your family are indoors by 6pm When will our children be allowed to be free?”

Police say they are still analysing DNA evidence to link some of the suspects to the rapes, but residents have criticised local officers for doing nothing, despite warnings that illegal miners were operating in the area as part of larger crime syndicates.

“We are not fighting only against the zama-zamas, but we are fighting against the entire crime. Our police must stand up, our police must pull up their socks,” said Kabelo Matlou, a local government official.

“Clearly something is wrong here. If somebody takes out gold here, where are they taking it? Our political leaders must come together and sort this out,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]