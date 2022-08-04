What the papers say – August 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears about Britain’s “big squeeze” are splashed across the front pages as the working week concludes.

The Guardian reports the Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates and warned of 13% inflation, The Times says “Britain slides into crisis” and the Daily Express tells its readers to “batten down the hatches”.

Guardian front page, Friday 5 August 2022: Bank raises rates and warns of 13% inflation. Plus special report on global heating: The burning issue pic.twitter.com/lQceGMMxMR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 4, 2022

Front page: Recession on way … Time to batten down the hatches#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tvzs7aWOIE pic.twitter.com/lQqpMenYkg — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 4, 2022

The BoE has warned of a year-long recession, according to the Financial Times and The Independent, while Metro and i refer to the time ahead as “the big squeeze”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 5 August https://t.co/ZrPdyJmTCG pic.twitter.com/kzCgmoIBOB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 4, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE BIG SQUEEZE 🔴 Biggest loan rise since '95 as bank predicts recession🔴 No.10 rivals' TV battle over how they'll economy #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QNaIEmTnX7 — Metro (@MetroUK) August 4, 2022

The recession will cause the biggest income drop on record amid surging energy prices, says The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Recession to cause record drop in income'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/4O22lHaBiA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 4, 2022

“Just where are our leaders?” asks the Daily Mirror, which notes the Prime Minister and Chancellor are currently on holidays.

Critics accuse BoE Governor Andrew Bailey of being “asleep at the wheel”, reports the Daily Mail, which adds the banker is “running out of credit”.

And the Daily Star acknowledges the “bad news” about the economy but also carries “good news” that the Premier League resumes tonight.