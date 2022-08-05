Girl, 12, held captive with dismembered remains of mother and brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl, 12, held captive with dismembered remains of mother and brother

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 3.57am
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman's live-in boyfriend, authorities said on Thursday (Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department /AP)
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said on Thursday (Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department /AP)

A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother.

Authorities in the US state of Alabama said the girl provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend.

Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said she “is a hero for surviving the incident and coming forward with the information that she provided us in order to charge him”.

Discovered along a country road by a passer-by following her escape on Monday, the child is now safe in the custody of state child welfare officials.

The sun sets behind Holman Prison in Atmore, Ala., on Jan. 27, 2022
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder in the slayings of the girl's mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14 (Jay Reeves/AP)

Assaulted and plied with alcohol to keep her in a stupor, the girl fled after chewing through the ties that held her down on a bed, authorities said in court documents.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of capital murder over the deaths of the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her son, who court records show was younger than 14.

“They were boyfriend and girlfriend,” Mr Abbett said of Mr Pascual-Reyes and Ms Ceja. “They were actually living there all together.”

The kidnapping charge alleges that the girl was held hostage against her will, not that she was physically abducted from elsewhere and taken to the home, Mr Abbett said.

The girl was taken captive on July 24, around the time her mother and brother were killed, authorities allege, and police found two dismembered bodies in the mobile home after the child escaped.

Mr Abbett declined to comment on whether the girl knew the fate of her mother and brother while she was still a hostage, but the chopped-up remains were found inside the home.

Mr Pascual-Reyes was arrested on Monday night while working at a construction site in Auburn, Alabama, more than 20 miles from the mobile home. He is being held without bond.

Defence attorney Mark Carlton said he and another lawyer had just been appointed to represent Mr Pascual-Reyes and declined immediate comment, saying they had not yet met him.

Mr Pascual-Reyes, who is from Mexico, was in the country illegally after being deported and returning without proper documentation, Mr Abbett said.

It was not clear when he last entered the United States, said the sheriff, but the group had been living in the mobile home since February.

Ms Ceja and the two children entered the United States from Mexico in 2017 and remained after requesting asylum, but their claims had yet to be decided by immigration officials, the sheriff said.

