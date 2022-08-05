Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.07am Updated: August 5 2022, 8.31am
Fred Sirieix and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (PA)
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 10-metre platform final with a hot chocolate – which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.

The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory on Thursday evening at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.

Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.

After taking everything in her wake in Birmingham, the teenager was ready to enjoy some downtime.

“I was peaceful throughout, but on the last dive I had quite shaky calves, I think that definitely helped with the push that I needed,” Spendolini-Sirieix said.

“Overall I had so much fun, I’ve never had that much fun in a competition.

“I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me!”

England's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix with her Commonwealth Games gold medal
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix claimed diving gold for England in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Spendolini-Sirieix had made her Olympic debut in Tokyo as a 16-year-old, finishing seventh.

She added: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

Spendolini-Sirieix will return to the pool on Saturday when she competes in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event alongside Eden Cheng.

