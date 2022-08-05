Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie comes through stern test against Radu Albot in Mexico

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.27am
Cameron Norrie dug deep to progress in just under two hours (John Walton/PA)
British number one Cameron Norrie battled past Radu Albot to reach the semi-finals of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Norrie had been given a bye into the second round, where he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in straight sets.

The world number 12, who reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, recovered after losing his serve in the very first game to twice break Albot and take the opening set 6-3.

Norrie then looked on course for another comfortable victory when forcing an early break in the second set to then lead 5-3.

However, Moldovan Albot, ranked 118 in the world, gained momentum after a hold and then a break to level at 5-5.

The 32-year-old then backed that up to move 6-5 ahead and pile the pressure back on Norrie’s faltering serve.

Norrie, though, then produced a big hold himself to send the match into a tie-break.

Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie, pictured, will face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final (John Walton/PA)

A short volley from Albot at the net was swiftly dispatched by Norrie to claim an early mini-break before moving 4-1 ahead and eventually closed out for a 6-3 7-6 (4) victory in just under two hours.

Speaking on court after his victory, Norrie said: “I know Radu, he is a great competitor and athlete. I didn’t really start my best again today so had to fight from behind.

“I was ahead in the second set and then got a little nervous there, then he upped his game.

“I served for the match, but played a terrible game. But that happens and I had enough confidence to accept it was OK and relax, then play a good tie-break after that.

“I am pleased to get through, get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

Norrie goes on to face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who earlier beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6 (3).

The Canadian has never lost against Norrie, holding a 4-0 head-to-head record.

“Every time I play Felix he plays really well and has beaten me every time so I am going to have to play well tomorrow,” Norrie said.

Elsewhere, world number one Daniil Medvedev coasted into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 victory against Ricardas Berankis.

The Russian top seed will go on to play fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth seed Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-4.

