Berlin forest fire contained – but ammo dump remains a problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Berlin forest fire contained – but ammo dump remains a problem

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 9.14am
Firefighting robots from the Vechta fire department stand near the scene of a fire in the Grunewald forest (AP)
Firefighting robots from the Vechta fire department stand near the scene of a fire in the Grunewald forest (AP)

A fire accompanied by explosions at a police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest has been contained, with large parts of it extinguished.

However, authorities are still waiting to get access to the dump itself, a day after the fire broke out in the Grunewald forest on the western edge of the German capital.

The site is far from the nearest homes and no-one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-metre exclusion zone and a nearby main road and a railway line remain closed on Friday.

Germany Berlin Fire
Smoke rises in the Grunewald forest behind the former National Security Agency (NSA) radar tower on top of the Teufelsberg in Berlin (AP)

Fire service spokesman Thomas Kirstein said wildfires in the area around the ammunition dump had been largely extinguished by Friday morning.

Authorities are now hoping to get a close look at the site itself, with help from armoured vehicles and robots, after being unable to do so on Thursday amid concern about continuing sporadic detonations.

It remains unclear what triggered the first explosions at the ammunition dump early on Thursday.

The site was created in Cold War-era West Berlin in 1950, and 25 metric tonnes or more of fireworks, Second World War ammunition and other explosive ordnance was stored there before the fire started.

Controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]