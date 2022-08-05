Jurgen Klopp will not rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp will not rule out signings to alleviate Liverpool’s injury issues

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.39pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not ruling out more transfer activity (Tim Markland/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not ruling out more transfer activity (Tim Markland/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out dipping into the transfer market to alleviate his current injury problems but admits it is not the solution to a “four-week problem”.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate injured a knee in the friendly against Strasbourg on Sunday which Klopp admits will see the defender out “for a while”.

He joins an injury list which already includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Diogo Jota (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (groin) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), with Naby Keita set to resume training on Friday after almost a week out with illness.

Liverpool had already completed their expected business with the arrival of striker Darwin Nunez, whose move from Benfica could eventually end up being a club-record £85million, Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho for £5m and Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsey for £6.5m.

“We have too many injuries, that’s true,” said the Reds boss.

“But in the moment nothing has changed (in terms of new signings). A lot of unlucky situations. Started with Caoimh and Diogo, pretty much one was injured and one had a re-injury.

“In a few weeks’ time they will be back, but they’ve missed pre-season and that’s not cool.

“Ibou in a challenge in the game against Strasbourg, what happened there we have to see how long it will take but he’s out for a while.

“But we cannot solve a problem we have for four weeks with a transfer for a full year. That makes at the moment no sense to us.

“The transfer window is still open and we will see but the plans are not to go in that direction.”

Konate’s problem does mean, however, centre-back Nat Phillips is unlikely to be loaned out as he will be needed for cover.

Klopp did, at least, have some good news with goalkeeper Alisson Becker fit to start against Fulham in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off having missed most of pre-season with an abdominal injury sustained in the brief tour to the Far East.

Premier League 2022-2023 Package
Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is ready for the start of the Premier League season (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)

The manager is also confident Nunez is ready to go straight into the side if required, having made a big impact as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Community Shield win over Manchester City.

“Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start? I don’t know,” he added.

“We have different options and that is what we will use and Darwin needs time to get used to a lot of things but he is already a real help and it went really quick from the first (pre-season) game when I thought ‘What are we doing with him?’.

“Not because of him but because of the passes we played for him. It was a proper pre-season training session for him and we gave him a lot of runs to do.

“He is completely settled. He said himself he was very nervous in the beginning and I sympathise with that a lot, it’s normal.

“But he settled pretty quickly because of all the players, not only the Spanish speakers, and that was very helpful and he feels at home after a short period.

“He had a real impact in the first final we could have played but the work will not stop and he is in the best possible place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier