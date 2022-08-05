NHS staffing concerns grow amid increase in share of recruits from abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS staffing concerns grow amid increase in share of recruits from abroad

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 2.31pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.41pm
There have been fresh calls for the Government to tackle the NHS staffing crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Concerns have grown over NHS staffing in England after an analysis of workforce figures found the health service may be becoming over-reliant on recruits from abroad.

Figures from NHS Digital show the share of healthcare staff recruited from overseas almost doubled between 2014 and 2021, according to an analysis by the BBC.

Several organisations responded on Friday with fresh calls for the Government to tackle the NHS staffing crisis.

According to the BBC’s analysis, 34% of doctors joining the health service in 2021 came from overseas – a rise of 18% in 2014.

The broadcaster also found the share of UK doctors joining the health service had fallen from 69% in 2015 to 58% last year while the share of new UK nurses fell from 74% to 61% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the share of doctors recruited from outside the UK and the EU rose from 18% to 34% and the share of nurses rose from 7% to 34%.

Dr Kitty Mohan, chair of the international committee at the British Medical Society, said the analysis showed that the NHS has “grown heavily reliant” on doctors from overseas.

She said: “This was evidenced during the pandemic as international doctors were front and centre of the battle on the NHS frontline – with a disproportionate number sadly losing their lives to the virus.

“The simple fact is that we do not have enough doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff to meet the growing and increasingly complex healthcare needs of our population.”

Dr Mohan also cited a range of reasons why doctors are cutting their hours or planning to leave the NHS, including years of pay erosion, punishing workloads, restrictive immigration rules, and verbal and physical abuse.

“We are calling for the Government and NHS England to publish a long-term workforce strategy as soon as possible,” she said.

“It must be transparent, made publicly available and include details of current workforce numbers and future workforce requirements based on patient need.”

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, also called for “urgent action” from the Government to tackle “chronic staff shortages in the longer term”.

He said: “International recruits have always been an important component of the NHS workforce. We recognise and highly value the contribution our overseas staff make to our teams and the care we provide to our patients.

“International recruitment should be seen as one part of a multistrand approach to workforce planning and the Government’s Code of Practice for international recruitment helps employers ensure they are adhering to ethical recruitment practices.

“While there is also a focus on growing and retaining the domestic workforce, we can’t escape the fact that there are 105,000 vacancies in the NHS and 165,000 vacancies in social care. We are in need of urgent action and the new prime minister must commit to publishing a fully costed and funded workforce plan to tackle chronic staff shortages in the longer term.

Mr Mortimer added that the Government needs to deliver a “realism reset” on the NHS as “a dose of political honesty and levelling with the public about what the NHS is facing and what it needs from the future prime minister to address it”.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said the number of unfilled nursing positions in the NHS is “unsustainable”.

“Every vacant role makes safe patient care harder to maintain,” she said.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in people leaving nursing, with 25,000 leaving the UK register in the last year.

“After a decade of real terms pay cuts, a growing over-reliance on international recruitment and limits on education funding, our members are saying enough is enough.”

She added that while internationally recruited nurses are invaluable to the NHS “ministers must do more to boost the domestic recruitment of nursing staff”.

“One of the simplest ways to retain staff is to pay them fairly,” she said.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “We continue to grow the NHS workforce who deliver the quantity and quality of health care the government has promised. There are over 4,300 more doctors and 10,200 more nurses working in the NHS compared to last year, and we are on track to deliver 50,000 more nurses by 2024

“We’re boosting our homegrown recruitment – including by opening five new medical schools and providing a 25% increase in funding for medical school places over three years to 2020, with the first graduates from this cohort entering foundation training this year.”

“Internationally trained staff have been part of the NHS ever since its inception and they continue to play a vital role in helping us tackle the Covid backlogs. We have recently signed bilateral agreements with countries like India, Philippines, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to support the recruitment and training of nurses.”

