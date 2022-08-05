Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 4.01pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.49pm
Betty Bromage wants to raise funds for Sue Ryder (Sue Ryder/PA)
Betty Bromage wants to raise funds for Sue Ryder (Sue Ryder/PA)

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.

Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester on Thursday, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.

Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.

“I wanted to do this to prove to myself that I still can,” Ms Bromage said.

Betty Bromage performed a full loop
Betty Bromage, from Gloucestershire, performed a full loop (Sue Ryder/PA)

“Wing-walking is not something I had ever really thought about, but I wanted to raise funds for charity so I started to look into the things I could do.

“At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing-walking advert.

“I thought ‘I reckon I could do that’ and that’s what started me off.”

Ms Bromage, who has arthritis in her neck and a pacemaker, has been fundraising since the age of 87 and has already raised more than £23,000 for local charities.

She decided to take on her latest challenge to raise money for Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice as a thank-you for caring for her sister-in-law.

“Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice helps so many people,” she said.

“They looked after my sister-in-law and they were so kind to her.

“They cared for a few of my friends over the years too. They are such a genuine charity.”

She added that she is “lucky” to have the support of her family, particularly her daughter-in-law and grandsons, who “back me up all the way”.

She said she wants to inspire others to “do some good” and hopes her fifth wing walk will leave a lasting impression.

“I think we should all do some good and we need to help one another – that is what we are here for,” she said.

“There are a lot of very kind people out there and if we can help our neighbour and help our friend then we should.

“I have always tried to do that as it was the way I was brought up.”

To donate to Ms Bromage’s high-flying fundraiser visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bettyswingwalk2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]