Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 10.34pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was on good form in last weekend’s FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was on good form in last weekend’s FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the dip in Mohamed Salah’s goal output late last season was more due to the arduous demands placed on the player than speculation over his contract.

The Egypt international scored just eight times – three of which were penalties – in 25 matches after returning to Anfield as a defeated Africa Cup of Nations finalist having scored 23 in 26 prior to his departure.

Salah signed a new three-year deal immediately before his return to pre-season training and looked sharp in last weekend’s FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City, scoring from the spot again.

Klopp insists he did not see a drop in the 30-year-old’s commitment last season and suggested his struggles in front of goal were potentially more likely as a result of disappointments in the AFCON and World Cup play-off failure – both to Senegal.

“Everyone talked about it (the contract) and we are humans but I didn’t see it distracting him a lot to be honest,” said the Reds boss.

“Of course we are all influenced by things around us, we cannot change that. We are not different from other people.

“Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games.

“Everyone talks about us playing 63 games and stuff like this, but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“I think last year, around October, November or December, Sadio (Mane) was not scoring much and everyone was talking about that and after he left (for Bayern Munich this summer) it is like ‘Oh my God, how will we survive without him scoring goals all the time?’

“But, until December, Mo scored a lot. But the difference between the two (Salah and Mane) was one won the AFCON.

“But if you build a house and a storm puts (blows) it away, you did the same job: one takes energy and one gives energy.

“He was, from my point of view, in a brilliant shape and 98, 99 per cent.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah returned from the Africa Cup of Nations as a losing finalist while then team-mate Sadio Mane came back as champion (Nick Potts/PA)

Klopp is confident Salah’s new deal, making him the highest earner in the squad, is a boost for everyone not just the player.

And he expects the forward to resume his quest for a fourth Golden Boot in five years.

“After a few weeks of holiday, Mo is always full of power and energy and he came back in a good shape,” he added.

“And yes, knowing where he will be, I wouldn’t say the rest of his career because he is a player who can play on for much longer, for the next very important years in his career that gave all of us a boost and him as well.

“It is of course much better than if he would have been out of contract next summer: Mo would have been the same person, I am 100 per cent sure he could have pushed that aside, but you (the media) would not have stopped asking and that is the problem we constantly face.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier