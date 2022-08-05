Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay £40m in damages over school massacre claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay £40m in damages over school massacre claims

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 11.14pm
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay damages (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay damages (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A Texas jury has ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay 49.3 million dollars (£40.8m) in damages to the parents of a pupil killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax.

The amount is less than the 150 million dollars (£124m) sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among 19 children and six educators killed in the deadliest classroom shooting in US history.

The trial is the first time Jones has been held financially liable for peddling lies about the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jurors at first awarded Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis 4.1 million dollars (£3.4m) in compensatory damages, which Jones called a major victory.

Newtown Shooting Infowars
Neil Heslin lost his son in the massacre (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

But in the final phase of the two-week trial, the same Austin jury came back and tacked on an additional 45.2 million dollars (£37.4m) in punitive damages.

Punitive damages are meant to punish defendants for particularly egregious conduct, beyond monetary compensation awarded to the individuals they hurt.

A high punitive award is also seen as a chance for jurors to send a wider societal message and a way to deter others from the same conduct in the future.

Lawyers for the family had urged jurors to hand down a financial punishment that would put Infowars out of business.

“You have the ability to stop this man from ever doing it again,” Wesley Ball told the jury.

It is unclear how much money Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, have.

An economist hired by the plaintiffs testified that Jones and the company are worth up to 270 million dollars (£224m), suggesting that Jones was still making money.

But Jones testified that any award over 2 million dollars (£1.6m) would “sink us”. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy protection during the trial’s first week.

Jones still faces two other defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier