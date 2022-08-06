Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham shock Liverpool as Newcastle spoil Forest return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham shock Liverpool as Newcastle spoil Forest return

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 5.15pm
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, struck twice but Liverpool grabbed a late equaliser at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, struck twice but Liverpool grabbed a late equaliser at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)

Promoted Fulham marked their return to the top flight with a battling 2-2 draw against title hopefuls Liverpool at Craven Cottage on the opening Saturday of the new Premier League season.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose 43 goals helped deliver the Sky Bet Championship crown, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when he headed past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool’s club-record £85million summer signing Darwin Nunez hauled the Reds level with an improvised backheel just after the hour mark, only for Mitrovic to put Fulham back in front from the penalty sport in the 72nd minute.

But with 10 minutes left, Mohamed Salah slotted in after being set up by Nunez to secure Jurgen Klopp’s side a first point in their quest to wrestle the title from rivals Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle in their first Premier League game in 23 years.

Forest, promoted via the play-offs, had brought in 12 players to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad and held out during a goalless first half at St James’ Park.

The deadlock, though, was finally broken just before the hour through when defender Fabian Schar crashed a 20-yard effort in off the post after Forest failed to clear a corner.

Newcastle added a second with 12 minutes left when Callum Wilson flicked in a low cross from Joelinton.

Tottenham came from behind to beat Southampton 4-1.

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse had silenced the home crowd when he opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

Eric Dier celebrates with his Tottenham team-mates
Eric Dier was on target as Tottenham rallied to see off Southampton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Spurs, though, were soon back on level terms when Ryan Sessegnon headed in and Eric Dier nodded home a second following a corner as the hosts completed the turnaround before half-time.

Just after the hour, Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu scuffed a cross from Son Heung-min into his own net, then the impressive Dejan Kulusevski swiftly added a fourth for Spurs in the 63rd minute.

Promoted Bournemouth, back in the top flight after two seasons in the Championship, opened the campaign with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries took the lead inside two minutes when Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma drilled home following a corner and Kieffer Moore headed in a late second to wrap up the points.

Leeds got their season up and running after recovering to beat Wolves 2-1 at Elland Road.

Daniel Podence had fired the visitors into a sixth-minute lead when his volley flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Leeds, though, were back on level terms in the 24th minute through an angled drive from Rodrigo.

With 16 minutes left, Patrick Bamford’s low cross was turned into his own goal by Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri under pressure from Brenden Aaronson.

