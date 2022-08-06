Frank Lampard expects injured Ben Godfrey to be out for ‘two to three months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard expects injured Ben Godfrey to be out for ‘two to three months’

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 9.13pm Updated: August 6 2022, 11.31pm
Everton defender Ben Godfrey is likely to be out for two to three months with a broken leg (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is weighing up his options after losing Ben Godfrey for two to three months with a broken leg in the 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Godfrey was carried off on a stretcher with what was later diagnosed as a fractured fibula just 10 minutes into their Premier League opener, while fellow defender Yerry Mina limped out of the game with 20 minutes to go.

Lampard insists he has the cover to cope, but having already been linked with a move for Wolves captain Conor Coady it is possible he will step up his efforts to bolster a defence which is still awaiting Seamus Coleman’s return from injury.

“It’s a small fracture of his fibula bone. We are thinking two or three months, that is a really quick assessment,” said Lampard on Godfrey’s injury.

“Yerry, I have got no idea, we are assessing that. But Mason (Holgate) comes on for Ben, we have got cover there, and I brought Ruben (Vinagre) on to be more aggressive – and we have got Keano (Michael Keane) again.”

Lampard is close to making his fourth signing of the summer, with Lille midfielder Amadou Onana having watched the game at Goodison Park after his medical ahead of a £33million move.

“We are nearly there. He is fantastically-talented young player with great attributes,” the Everton boss added after Jorginho’s late first-half penalty inflicted defeat.

“We have followed him for a long time. I think he is going be a really good player.

“He is a really good all-round midfield player but he is a young player so we have to be patient with him.”

Chelsea were by no means fluent but boss Thomas Tuchel was satisfied to get three points on the board with a first victory in five visits to Goodison Park.

“It is always about the win when you play in the Premier League. A win is a win. That is most important,” he said.

Jorginho (left) celebrates his goal
Jorginho (left) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is very important to build up confidence, belief and an atmosphere and also be open for criticism.

“We struggled for the last years to win here and we got a win, we got a clean sheet and from here we go.”

Having given new £60m left-back Marc Cucurella a debut off the bench Tuchel is ready to allow Marcos Alonso to return to his Spanish homeland after the defender asked to be left out of the squad.

“That is the case. He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today,” he added.

“He would have been on the pitch otherwise but I think it was the right thing to do.”

