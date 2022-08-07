Police hunting missing woman in new plea a month after last confirmed sighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police hunting missing woman in new plea a month after last confirmed sighting

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 12.03pm
Owami Davies was last seen a month ago (Met Police/PA)
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a student nurse have appealed for information a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on Thursday July 7.

The Metropolitan Police said she had left her family home in Grays three days earlier on Monday July 4.

Owami Davies missing
Officers have arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap.

The most recent was a 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Saturday.

Four of those arrested have since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers.

“We are working tirelessly to follow every line of inquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls, as we continue to search for Owami.

“We are now a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her. I cannot imagine what that time has been like for her family. We continue to provide them with whatever support we can.

“I am grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, but I must again appeal for anyone who has information – however insignificant they believe it might be – to get in touch.”

Owami Davies missing
Investigators have previously appealed for the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road when Owami was last seen to come forward.

She and a man crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

“Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Owami Davies missing
Miss Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother told the PA news agency.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Miss Davies, who is nicknamed “Princess” due to her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.

Police said information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

