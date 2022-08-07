Substitute Josh Dasilva scores late equaliser for Brentford to stun Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Substitute Josh Dasilva scores late equaliser for Brentford to stun Leicester

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 4.09pm Updated: August 7 2022, 4.29pm
Brentford’s Josh Dasilva celebrates scoring the equaliser against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)
Brentford's Josh Dasilva celebrates scoring the equaliser against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

Substitute Josh Dasilva’s late rocket salvaged Brentford a point as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their Premier League opener at Leicester.

Dasilva, a second-half replacement for Mathias Jensen, crashed home an unlikely equaliser with four minutes remaining for the Bees, who had been a clear second best for most of the match.

Leicester had been more than good value for their 2-0 lead after goals in each half from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 62nd minute.

The Foxes bossed the first 45 minutes to such an extent that their 1-0 interval lead was scant reward.

After Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo volleyed straight at Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 10th minute it was one-way traffic.

Ward, preferred in goal to Daniel Iversen following Kasper Schmeichel’s departure to Ligue 1 side Nice, rarely got a touch.

At the other end, Bees goalkeeper David Raya was much busier, parrying a swerving effort from Wilfred Ndidi before James Maddison headed Youri Tielemans’ cross just wide.

Leicester City v Brentford – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Timothy Castagne’s header gave Leicester the lead at home to Brentford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Maddison was the provider when the Foxes took a deserved lead in the 27th minute as Castagne rose highest to powerfully head home his corner.

Maddison and Dewsbury-Hall were at the heart of all Leicester’s best work as Brentford sat deep and were surprisingly passive, with the former’s volley gathered comfortably by Raya.

Raya was beaten again three minutes before half-time when Tielemans’ 25-yard shot bounced off his right-hand post, but the Foxes gave the scoreline a truer reflection of their dominance just 30 seconds after the restart.

Jamie Vardy teed up Dewsbury-Hall 25 yards from goal and the impressive homegrown midfielder rifled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester City v Brentford – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Ivan Toney celebrates after pulling a goal back for Brentford at Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

It looked a long way back for the Bees, but they lifted themselves out of their torpor and Toney flung them a lifeline in the 62nd minute after a rare foray forward.

Toney controlled Rico Henry’s ball into the edge of the six-yard box and, after holding off Daniel Amartey’s challenge, he hooked the ball home.

Leicester responded through Wesley Fofana’s header from Maddison’s free-kick, which hit a post before Raya pushed the rebound clear.

As the game entered the final quarter, Brentford continued to improve and went close to levelling when Toney escaped his marker at the far post and headed Mbeumo’s brilliant deep cross inches wide.

But, out of nowhere in the closing stages, Dasilva slammed home a shot from the edge of the penalty area to equalise after cutting inside on to his left foot.

