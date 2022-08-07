Nuno Tavares on target as Marseille enjoy comfortable Ligue 1 victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nuno Tavares on target as Marseille enjoy comfortable Ligue 1 victory

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 10.25pm
Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares was on target for Marseille (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares was on target for Marseille (Adam Davy/PA)

Marseille and Lille trail Paris St Germain on goal difference at the top of the Ligue 1 table following the opening round of fixtures.

After defending champions PSG got their campaign off to a flying start with a 5-0 win at Clermont on Friday, Marseille and Lille both enjoyed 4-1 home wins in Sunday’s action.

Colombian forward Luis Suarez scored a late brace for Marseille, who led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an early own goal from Wout Faes and Nuno Tavares firing home in first-half stoppage time.

Lille’s Jonathan David was also on target twice in the first half as his side cruised to victory over Auxerre, Benjamin Andre having opened the scoring in the first minute.

Akim Zedadka made it 4-0 in the second half before Gaetan Charbonnier scored a consolation for the visitors in the 68th minute.

Florian Sotoca’s hat-trick fired Lens to a 3-2 win over Brest, while Montpellier defeated Troyes by the same scoreline in a game which featured four goals in the first 17 minutes.

Teji Savanier, who had put the home side 2-1 up early on, grabbed the winner 10 minutes from time.

Lorient began their campaign with a 1-0 win at Rennes, while Toulouse drew 1-1 with Nice and Angers and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, Schalke had Dominick Drexler sent off after 35 minutes as they lost 3-1 away to Cologne, while Stuttgart and RB Leipzig drew 1-1.

