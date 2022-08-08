Roads closed as burst water main causes four-foot deep flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roads closed as burst water main causes four-foot deep flooding

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.09am Updated: August 8 2022, 12.33pm
Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four-foot deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am on Monday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.

“If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers experiencing lower pressure than normal or no water this morning due to a burst pipe.

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and have stopped the flow of water, which is now draining away.

“We’re doing all we can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we’re pro-actively contacting everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can make sure we give them the help and support they need.”

Chris Dodsworth, a civil servant who lives in the area, described the situation as “quite stressful” and that the water levels appear to be rising.

He told the PA news agency: “I woke up around 7:30 and realised I could hear the sound of running water outside which was obviously strange, especially given the weather recently.

“My first thought was that it had rained overnight but then I obviously glanced out the window and just saw that the whole street and connecting roads were utterly submerged.

“It’s so strange to be around so much water (especially in this time of drought)…what a day of contrast.”

Liz Clutterbuck, 41, a vicar at Emmanuel Church, told PA: “The flood stretches all the way to Arthur Road. The houses between Arthur Road and Tollington Way have water above the bottom of their front doors.

“The Sobell (leisure centre) is flooded by several feet – could see it at least two feet high on the external exits in the car park. Water still seemed to be flowing fast an hour ago.”

Reverend Clutterbuck added that the church is open for residents to use if they need to.

Summer weather Aug 8th 2022
The scene outside the Tollington Arms in Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four-foot deep (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope, along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates the Sobell on behalf of Islington Council, said the lower ground floor of the building had flooded, prompting staff and customers to be evacuated and the building to be closed for the day.

