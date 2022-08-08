Man in court over alleged retaliation shooting at party By Press Association August 8 2022, 11.23am Sam Brown who was fatally shot at a gathering in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, East London (Metropolitan Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared at the Old Bailey over a fatal shooting at a party allegedly in retaliation for a friend being stabbed. Kyle Kemp and two friends were among around 100 people to attend a social gathering in Cheney Row Park, in Higham Hill, east London, on the evening of July 23, it is claimed. Shortly after midnight on July 24, one of the defendant’s friends was stabbed in the chest and 28-year-old Sam Brown was allegedly shot in retaliation. Two shots were fired, one hitting Mr Brown in the chest causing fatal injuries. Kemp was arrested on August 2 and charged with murder two days later. A second suspect is believed to have fled to the Caribbean. On Monday, Kemp, of Manor Way, Mitcham, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Sarah Munro QC. The judge set a plea hearing for October 24 and remanded the defendant into custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Five on trial over stab murder of 15-year-old outside station Ex-officer jailed for 35 years for ‘savage’ double murder Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop Witnesses drag feet at trial of man accused of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle