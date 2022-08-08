Man in court over alleged retaliation shooting at party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man in court over alleged retaliation shooting at party

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 11.23am
Sam Brown who was fatally shot at a gathering in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, East London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sam Brown who was fatally shot at a gathering in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, East London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey over a fatal shooting at a party allegedly in retaliation for a friend being stabbed.

Kyle Kemp and two friends were among around 100 people to attend a social gathering in Cheney Row Park, in Higham Hill, east London, on the evening of July 23, it is claimed.

Shortly after midnight on July 24, one of the defendant’s friends was stabbed in the chest and 28-year-old Sam Brown was allegedly shot in retaliation.

Two shots were fired, one hitting Mr Brown in the chest causing fatal injuries.

Kemp was arrested on August 2 and charged with murder two days later.

A second suspect is believed to have fled to the Caribbean.

On Monday, Kemp, of Manor Way, Mitcham, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Sarah Munro QC.

The judge set a plea hearing for October 24 and remanded the defendant into custody.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier