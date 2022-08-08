Russia and Ukraine trade claims over shelling of nuclear power station again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russia and Ukraine trade claims over shelling of nuclear power station again

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 1.38pm Updated: August 8 2022, 5.53pm
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. MEven as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, the Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. (AP Photo, File)
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. MEven as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, the Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. (AP Photo, File)

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations that each side is shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Moscow claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there.

Nuclear experts have warned that more shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which was captured by Russia early in the war, is fraught with danger.

The Kremlin echoed that statement on Monday, claiming that Ukrainian shelling could have “catastrophic” consequences for Europe.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has warned that the way the plant was being run under Russian forces and the fighting going on around it are posing grave health and environmental threats.

Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesman, Andriy Yusov, countered the Russian statements by saying his organisation had received credible information from several sources that Russian forces have planted explosives at the plant to head off an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region.

Previously, Ukrainian officials had said Russia was launching attacks from the plant and using its Ukrainian workers as human shields.

Zaporizhzhia locator
(Alamy/PA)

Before Sunday’s shelling, the nuclear plant came under fire last week and each side accused the other of the attack.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday that the Ukrainian attack a day earlier at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant caused a power surge and smoke erupted at its switch facility, triggering an emergency shutdown.

Fire teams extinguished the blaze, and the plant’s personnel lowered the output of reactors No 5 and No 6 to 500 megawatts, he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged western powers to force Kyiv to stop attacking the plant.

Russia Ukraine War
A rescue worker puts out a fire at the house destroyed by a Russian attack (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“Shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is highly dangerous,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s fraught with catastrophic consequences for vast territories, for the entire Europe.”

But Mr Yusov said: “We have seen the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

“If it’s not so, if it doesn’t conform to reality, the Russians can make a goodwill gesture and hand over control of the plant to an international commission and the IAEA, if not to the Ukrainian military.”

He said the Russians used similar tactics at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear plant when they occupied it early in the war.

“This is a strategy of terror and scorched earth used by the Russians ahead of an inevitable Ukrainian counteroffensives in the south,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]