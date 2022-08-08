Efforts to feed whale in French river fail again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Efforts to feed whale in French river fail again

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.03pm
French fire brigade tracking on a rubber boats a Beluga whale on the Seine river in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. French authorities are tracking a Beluga whale that strayed far from its Artic habitat into the Seine River, raising fears that the ethereal white mammal could starve if it stays in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Efforts to feed a dangerously thin whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are trying to get the animal out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said.

Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted on Monday that “feeding attempts are continuing in parallel to finding a solution to get it out of the lock in the best conditions”.

Experts at the site have warned that the beluga whale should not stay too long in the warm, stagnant water between lock gates.

“The beluga still doesn’t eat but continues to show curiosity,” Sea Shepherd France tweeted.

Sea Shepherd France
(Sea Shepherd France/PA)

Overnight the whale “rubbed itself on the lock’s wall and got rid of patches that had appeared on its back. Antibiotics may also have helped”.

The lost whale was first seen in the river, far from its Arctic habitat, earlier this week.

Drone footage shot by French fire services showed it gently meandering in a stretch of the river’s light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, dozens of miles inland from the sea.

Experts have tried since Friday to feed the whale with dead herrings and live trout, with no success.

Sea Shepherd fears the whale could slowly starve in the waterway and die.

Local authorities said vets have given the whale vitamins and products to stimulate its appetite, as well as some medical treatment.

