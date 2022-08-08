The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 6.29pm
England’s Hannah Cockroft celebrates after winning the women’s T33/34 100m final at Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Hannah Cockroft celebrates after winning the women’s T33/34 100m final at Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.

As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Red Arrows flew over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Alex Yee won England’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Australia won gold in the cricket (Adam Davy/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
Tuvalu, with a population of 12,000, played their opening beach volleyball match against England (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
A crash caused chaos in the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying round as England’s Matt Walls went over the barrier (John Walton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
England’s 12-0 win over Ghana was their biggest in Commonwealth Games history (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s Ojie Edoburun crossed the line to win gold in the men’s 4 x 100m relay final (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Scotland’s Clara Kerr in action during the women’s 3m springboard (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in action during the table tennis men’s singles semi-final match against Paul Drinkhall of Team England (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s Victoria Ohuruogu (third right) on the way to silver in the women’s 400m final at Alexander Stadium (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Madison de Rozario won two gold medals in Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six
Scotland’s Micky Yule during the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting final (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England’s Declan James celebrated victory in the men’s squash doubles gold medal match with team-mate James Willstrop against England’s Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby (Mike Egerton/PA)

