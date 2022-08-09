Dancer in the Dark director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dancer in the Dark director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 1.31am
Director Lars von Trier appears at the premiere of the film The House That Jack Built (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Director Lars von Trier appears at the premiere of the film The House That Jack Built (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier, director of films including Dancer in the Dark and Melancholia, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

His production company Zentropa said it released the information in order to avoid speculation about his health leading up to the premiere of his series The Kingdom Exodus at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Zentropa said von Trier, 66, was diagnosed at the beginning of the summer.

“Lars is in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms,” producer Louise Vesth said in a statement. “And the work to complete The Kingdom Exodus continues as planned.”

In his four decades of filmmaking, von Trier has won some of the most prestigious international film awards including the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or for Dancer in the Dark.

(Left – right) Willem Dafoe, Lars Von Trier and Charlotte Gainsbourg on the red carpet
Von Trier, pictured in between Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg, has attracted acclaim and criticism throughout his career (Ian West/PA)

His films and comments have sometimes stirred up controversy as well.

He was famously banned from Cannes for seven years after making comments sympathetic to Nazis during a 2011 press conference.

Von Trier returned to the festival in 2018 with the serial killer drama The House That Jack Built.

The Kingdom Exodus is the third and final season of a series which first premiered in 1994 in Denmark but have not been made widely available.

