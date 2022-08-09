What the papers say – August 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 9

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 3.27am
What the papers say – August 9 (PA)
What the papers say – August 9 (PA)

The mastheads lead with Liz Truss’ economic vision and shocking claims about the behaviour of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs.

The Daily Mirror cites the title of a Grease tune as it says it remains “hopelessly devoted to you” following the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John aged 73.

Tory leadership frontrunner Ms Truss lays out her “bold” economic vision to the Daily Express, as the Foreign Secretary insists she is “on the side” of the British people.

But Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab claims Ms Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, according to The Times and The Guardian.

The Truss camp is split over the economic plan with one anonymous source saying MPs want her “to be a bit more pragmatic and less ideological”, reports the i.

South-east England has clocked up the most number of days of the year with little or no rain since 1976, analysis on the front of The Daily Telegraph shows.

Metro says a jury has heard ex-Wales football manager Ryan Giggs described as an “ugly sinister abuser” who allegedly headbutted his partner, in a court case also covered by The Sun and the Daily Star.

The Daily Mail says strict police checks of foreign nationals living in Britain were stopped at the end of last week.

And the Financial Times reports huge losses at SoftBank’s flagship Vision Funds will force the Japanese firm to begin “dramatic” cost-cutting measures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier