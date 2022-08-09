Mass gatherings of spider crabs ‘not dangerous to humans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mass gatherings of spider crabs ‘not dangerous to humans’

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.11am Updated: August 9 2022, 10.45am
A snorkeller looks at spider crabs (Matt Slater and Cornwall Wildlife Trust/PA)
Conservationists are urging visitors to Cornwall to enjoy the sight of mass spider crab gatherings in a bid to counter claims the crustaceans are “venomous”.

There have been sightings of hundreds of crabs grouping together in knee deep water in popular tourists spots including Newquay, St Ives, Falmouth and St Austell in recent weeks.

The natural phenomena, in which the crabs band together for protection while moulting their shell in order to grow a new exoskeleton, was spotted just once in the UK last year at Falmouth beach.

Spider crabs are most populous in the warmer waters of the Mediterranean Sea, but their numbers have been surging in UK waters in recent years.

Marine biologists believe the boom is a direct result of climate change and warming sea temperatures.

The crabs may resemble giant spiders, but the Cornwall Wildlife Trust has emphasised they are not dangerous and has set out to correct media reports that they are venomous.

Spider crabs
Giant spider crabs have been massing in multiple locations off Cornwall’s coast this summer (Katie Maggs/PA)

Matt Slater, marine conservation officer at the trust, said: “I’ve spent my whole career trying to get people to appreciate amazing marine animals like spider crabs.

“Reports of them being venomous are simply untrue and could damage their reputation. These animals are truly unique and are completely harmless to humans.”

He continued: “Please go out, enjoy our coastline responsibly and admire these sensational spider crab displays should you be so lucky to see one.”

While moulting, the crabs seek safety in numbers from predators as they wait for their new shells to harden and the journey to shallow coastal waters for the process is a normal part of their lifecycle.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust is now asking the public to record any spider crab sightings with them, including any mass gatherings, to help them identify patterns in their behaviour and migrations.

Mr Slater said: “We hope that these mass sightings are a sign that spider crab populations are healthy. We would love to learn of more gatherings taking place around Cornwall’s coastline.

“Our seas are full of surprises and there’s still so much we don’t know about them.”

Katie Maggs, a volunteer with Cornish conservation society Mounts Bay Marine Group filmed one of the gatherings.

She said: “The spider crab mass moulting looked like something you’d see in a tropical country, yet it’s happening right here in Cornwall! I feel so lucky to have witnessed it first hand.”

