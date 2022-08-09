Deliveroo driver fatally stabbed in road rage attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deliveroo driver fatally stabbed in road rage attack, court told

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.11pm
Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery rider Takieddine Boudhane, 30, who was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park, north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage incident by a van driver who was “simply not prepared to let matters rest”, a court has heard.

Chef and part-time deliver driver Takieddine Boudhane died at the scene of the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on the evening of January 3, 2020, the Old Bailey heard.

His alleged attacker, plumber Nathan Smith, 28, fled to Austria the following day, jurors heard.

He returned from continental Europe after 17 months and on Tuesday stood trial at the Old Bailey for murder.

Opening his trial, Julian Evans QC said Mr Boudhane, 30, had been riding a moped and Smith was in a VW caddy van when they both came to a stop at traffic lights in north London.

Both turned right into Lennox Road when something happened that upset Mr Boudhane who drove alongside the van, jurors were told.

From CCTV footage, it appeared the men exchanged words and the encounter was “not a friendly one”, Mr Evans said.

Seconds later, Smith stopped in Charteris Road where Mr Boudhane and another moped rider had parked nearby, jurors heard.

The court heard Smith acted “aggressively” and emerged with a knife in hand, while Mr Boudhane was said to have a screwdriver.

Smith went “on the attack” after the moped driver swung out with his crash helmet to ward off him off, jurors heard.

Even when the incident appeared to end, Smith was “simply not prepared to let things rest there”, Mr Evans said.

He told jurors: “When you analyse and consider the sequence of events the CCTV shows, it demonstrates that what Mr Smith continued then to do had nothing whatsoever to do with self defence.

“Rather it shows he was the aggressor. He ran at Takieddine a number of times with knife in hand.”

Describing the fatal incident, the prosecutor said: “As Smith ran towards him, Takieddine swung his crash helmet towards Smith. This action, again say the prosecution, was defensive.

“As Smith stepped onto the pavement, he ducked below the swinging crash helmet, and swung his knife twice, in quick succession, towards Takieddine’s upper body.

“It is the prosecution case that one of those two rapid blows with the knife, each delivered with force, entered Takieddine’s chest.”

Despite suffering a 7.5cm wound, Mr Boudhane and the other moped rider ran after Smith and hit the side of the van with their crash helmets as he drove off, the court heard.

Mr Boudhane then collapsed on the ground and despite the efforts of medics at the scene, he died at 7.42pm.

Meanwhile, Smith drove home and said nothing to his family about what had happened, jurors were told.

The next day, he allegedly used his brother’s passport and bank card to take a flight from Luton airport to Austria.

When police searched for him at his parents’ address, the defendant’s father showed them a video believed to be from his son featuring views of lakes and mountains.

Police went on to recover Smith’s van and allegedly found bloodstains matching the victim’s DNA.

In February 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith, who remained in Europe for 17 months.

On June 3 2021, the defendant met British officers at Lisbon International airport who accompanied him back to the United Kingdom.

Smith, of Archway, north London, denies murder.

