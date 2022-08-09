How to stay safe in the extreme heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to stay safe in the extreme heat

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.27pm
A man lying in the shade of a tree (Yui Mok/PA)
The Met Office has issued a new amber warning for extreme heat for the coming days.

As the UK braces for 35C or above in some spots, people are being advised to stay safe with simple measures:

– Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who live alone;

– Those who live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat;

– Stay cool indoors by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun, and remember it might be cooler outdoors;

People cooling down in Weston Super Mare in July
– Get medical advice if you are concerned about an uncomfortably hot house affecting your or someone else’s health;

– Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid excess alcohol;

– Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals;

– Try to keep out of the sun between 11am-3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest;

– If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat;

– Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day;

– Carry water when travelling;

– Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings; and

– While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from the shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend.

