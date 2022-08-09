Teenager arrested in murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenager arrested in murder probe

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.35pm Updated: August 9 2022, 1.15pm
Ghulam Sadiq died following an attack in High Road, Leytonstone (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ghulam Sadiq died following an attack in High Road, Leytonstone (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a busy high street in east London.

Ghulam Sadiq died following an attack in High Road, Leytonstone, on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old, who was from the area, was given emergency treatment at the roadside, but died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in Walsall, West Midlands, in connection with the killing, and remains in custody as officers continue inquiries.

Ghulam Sadiq
Ghulam Sadiq was found fatally stabbed in Leytonstone, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress, but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon and who saw anything that could assist us to get in contact.

“Ghulam’s family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy and the thoughts of us all continue to be with them.

“Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street. The area would have been busy at the time of the incident. I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who saw anything, who took images or video of the incident, or road users who may have dashcam footage from being in the area to get in touch. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

A special post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place at Haringey Mortuary on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]