Teenager arrested in murder probe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a busy high street in east London.

Ghulam Sadiq died following an attack in High Road, Leytonstone, on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old, who was from the area, was given emergency treatment at the roadside, but died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in Walsall, West Midlands, in connection with the killing, and remains in custody as officers continue inquiries.

Ghulam Sadiq was found fatally stabbed in Leytonstone, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress, but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon and who saw anything that could assist us to get in contact.

“Ghulam’s family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy and the thoughts of us all continue to be with them.

“Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street. The area would have been busy at the time of the incident. I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who saw anything, who took images or video of the incident, or road users who may have dashcam footage from being in the area to get in touch. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

A special post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place at Haringey Mortuary on Tuesday.