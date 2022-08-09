Feile organisers hail absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feile organisers hail absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.46pm
A previous internment bonfire in north Belfast. No large-scale bonfires were lit in 2022 (PA)
Feile An Phobail organisers have hailed the absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast.

Traditionally, the pyres were lit each year to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial on August 9 1971.

The controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.

However, efforts have been made over several years, including a large music concert as part of Feile An Phobail, to divert young people from bonfires.

Feile director Kevin Gamble said the large bonfires, which he called an “unwanted feature in this community”, again did not happen this year, describing a “massive success”.

There was a small unplanned bonfire in the Markets area of south Belfast on Monday evening, it was understood.

A police spokesman said officers did not receive any reports of bonfires on Monday.

Mr Gamble said more than 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for the Feile Dance Night.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires,” he said.

Coronavirus – Tue Aug 3, 2021
Feile An Phobail director Kevin Gamble (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Last night, the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

“In past years, these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Feile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, Belfast was bonfire-free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.

“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on August 8 is significant. As well as the positive images of young people enjoying themselves emanating from the Falls Park, there is also a considerable benefit to the local economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Feile.”

Mr Gamble added: “I want to specifically praise the young people who attended. They conducted themselves fantastically and they deserved a great night. They are an absolute credit to themselves and to the community.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey praised youth workers on the ground and all those who worked in communities on diversionary events and ensured there were no organised bonfires in Belfast on Monday night.

“As a result of the amazing efforts of Feile An Phobail, youth workers and local community organisations in delivering top-class diversionary events, there were no organised bonfires in Belfast last night,” she said.

“Instead we watched amazing scenes from Falls Park as 10,000 young people danced the night away at Feile An Phobail’s biggest dance night yet to first-class local and international DJs.

“It’s a real credit to everyone involved in the running of a series of fantastic community festivals right across the city which promotes everything that is positive about Belfast.”

