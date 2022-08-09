Northern Ireland age discrimination laws ‘must be urgently strengthened’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Northern Ireland age discrimination laws ‘must be urgently strengthened’

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 2.47pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

A call has been made to urgently strengthen laws in Northern Ireland around age discrimination.

In a joint statement, Equality Commissioner Geraldine McGahey, Older People’s Commissioner Eddie Lynch and Age NI director Paschal McKeown warned people have no legal protection against age discrimination when accessing goods, facilities and services.

They said Northern Ireland is the only jurisdiction in the UK and Ireland without these protections, and it is important that age discrimination laws are urgently strengthened.

Proposals to extend age discrimination legislation in 2015 were unable to be agreed by the Executive at the time

The trio are set to take part in a discussion event around the issues in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement, they said: “We’ve had protection here against age discrimination in employment and in education since 2006.

“However, it is still not unlawful in Northern Ireland to discriminate against people on the grounds of their age when it comes to providing goods, facilities or services.

“So, at present, if someone discriminates against you in these areas because of your age, you have no legal right to challenge this treatment.

“We believe strongly that the age equality legislation here should be strengthened and updated to be at least as good as, and potentially even better than, the Equality Act 2010 which applies throughout Great Britain.

“Both the rest of the UK and Ireland have these protections in place. It is important that we close this legislative gap.

“It cannot be right that people here have less protection from age discrimination here than their peers in our nearest neighbouring countries.

“It’s really important that we work together to get this issue back on the agenda for our politicians.”

