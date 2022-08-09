Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in lake

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 4.01pm Updated: August 9 2022, 10.43pm
A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene at North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, just after 5pm on Monday after reports that a teenager had not re-surfaced after being in the water.

Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.

Emergency Services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a body was recovered hours later just before 11pm.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the boy’s next of kin have been informed, the force added.

Later on Tuesday, police announced that emergency services are searching for a man in his early 20s who has gone missing in a west London lake.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Police were called at 17:20hrs on Tuesday, 9 August to a lake off Challenge Road in Hounslow following reports of a concern for safety.

“Emergency services attended and were told that a man, aged in his early 20s, had entered the water and had failed to return to shore.

“A search – supported by the National Police Air Service and Marine Policing Unit – is ongoing. The man’s family has been informed.”

It comes after social media users reported seeing emergency service vehicles and helicopters in the area on Tuesday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]