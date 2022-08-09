Forensic search ends at pub linked to Claire Holland murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forensic search ends at pub linked to Claire Holland murder case

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 4.19pm
Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland carry out a search at the Barrow House pub in the Clifton area of Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland carry out a search at the Barrow House pub in the Clifton area of Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Forensic investigators have concluded a search of a pub in Bristol for fresh evidence into a 10-year-old murder case without finding anything of significance.

Police spent a week examining the Barrelhouse in Clifton in connection with the disappearance of Claire Holland, who has not been seen since the evening of June 6 2012.

Ms Holland, then aged 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street in Bristol city centre.

She was reported missing a few days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Avon and Somerset Police announced last Tuesday the Barrelhouse was being searched following “specific information” but today said nothing new had come to light.

A spokesman for the force emphasised that the search was unconnected to the current or previous proprietors of the pub.

Claire Holland search
Claire Holland (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The case did however see a significant development last Wednesday, when 40-year-old Darren Osment, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire, was charged with Ms Holland’s murder.

He was remanded into custody on Friday at Bristol Crown Court and is due to stand trial in March next year.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “Searches have taken place at the Barrelhouse pub in Gordon Road, Clifton, over the past week.

“These searches have now concluded and nothing of significance was found.

“We’d like to reiterate that the tenants of the pub, both present and former, have no connection with our investigation into Claire’s disappearance.

“We’d like to thank the present owners for their cooperation and understanding while we carried out these essential inquiries.

“The local community have also been extremely supportive during this operational activity and we’re grateful for their patience.

“Claire’s family have been updated on this latest development and remain fully supported by a specialist family liaison officer.”

