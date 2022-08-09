Rare vase sells for over £5,000 at auction in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare vase sells for over £5,000 at auction in Belfast

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 5.07pm
(Matt Mackey/Bloomfield Auctions/PA)
(Matt Mackey/Bloomfield Auctions/PA)

A rare Lalique vase has sold for more than £5,000 at an auction in Belfast.

It was part of a specialist sale of the entire contents of Shakespear House in south Belfast, which was owned by the Haslett family for 110 years.

The property in Adelaide Park was designed in 1891 for JF Warden, proprietor of the city’s Grand Opera House, before becoming the home of the Haslett family in 1912.

Shakepsear House auction
The vase is unlikely to have been seen in Ireland before (Matt Mackey/Bloomfield Auctions/PA)

Sir James Haslett was an MP from 1885 to 1886, the Rev Henry Haslett was a Presbyterian minister, and brothers John Wilson Haslett and Sir James Horner Haslett founded a wholesale grocery business named J&J Haslett, which was later sold to the Mace group of businesses in the 1990s.

The auction lots included family portraits, dresses dating to the 1700s and a collar and trophy from a champion greyhound.

Karl Bennett, managing director at Bloomfield Auctions, said it has been one of the firm’s most notable sales.

“We’re very privileged to have been able to host this sale, the items of which showcase incredible pieces of history from one of the most well-known families in Belfast,” he said.

Shakepsear House auction
A silver and enamel arts and crafts bowl (Bloomfield Auctions/PA)

“The Lalique vase is extremely rare, and we believe that it’s unlikely to have ever been seen in Ireland before. It was sold alongside a silver and enamel arts and crafts bowl for £5,200 and £7,800 respectively.

“Other notable items from the sale included a suite of bedroom furniture which sold for £3,200 and two dresses dating back to the 1700s which made £200.

“Everyone who bought items at our auction now owns incredible pieces of history, which is why we do what we do here at Bloomfield Auctions.

“We can’t wait to see what else comes up for Bloomfield Auctions in the near future.”

