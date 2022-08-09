Death of 11-year-old girl at water park treated as non-suspicious, police says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death of 11-year-old girl at water park treated as non-suspicious, police says

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 5.23pm
Flowers are left outside Liquid Leisure in Windsor, following the death of an 11-year-old girl (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The death of an 11-year-old girl at a water park in Berkshire is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, Thames Valley Police have said.

Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, at 3.55pm on Saturday after the youngster was reported missing.

She was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.

Liquid Leisure said the aqua assault course will remain closed for the rest of the week “out of respect” for her family.

In an update on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The force said that officers are working with the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead council as they conduct an investigation over whether there were any health and safety breaches.

The victim’s next of kin continue to be offered support by officers.

Meanwhile, a public inquiry into the matter is to begin on November 8.

Flowers and messages were seen outside Liquid Leisure’s closed gates on Tuesday as tributes poured in following the girl’s death.

One read: “To a beautiful little girl.

“I hope you know how hard everyone tried to save you.

“You were just too beautiful for this world. You will always be the brightest star in the night sky forever 11″.

Another said: “RIP little angel, lots of love the Morgans xx.”

Detective Inspector Stuart May, based at Windsor police station, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police continue to be with the victim’s loved ones after such a tragic incident.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation and have not identified any suspicious circumstances so a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Closed signs on the gates of Liquid Leisure in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We have been liaising with the council’s officers who will now take over responsibility for the investigation to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.

“Once again, I would ask that the victim’s family and friends’ privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the girl during this most difficult time.

“We have been liaising with the police during their stage of the investigation.

“We are now taking over responsibility and conducting a health and safety investigation to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.”

A Liquid Leisure statement said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those effected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident.

“As Thames Valley Police are in the early stages of investigation, it would not be right for us to add further comment, but we will continue to fully support and assist them throughout the process.”

The attraction’s website says: “Liquid Leisure is home to Europe’s largest aqua park and the first official Ninja Warrior UK aqua park, set on one of the most beautiful private freshwater lakes amongst stunning parkland in the heart of Berkshire.”

Emergency services, including Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service, were at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

